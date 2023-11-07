Benue Govt Finalises Plans For Disbursement Of Allowances To NYSC Corps Members

The Benue State Governor, Dr Hyacinth Alia has said that the State Government has concluded plans to commence disbursement of state allowances to corps members serving in the State.

According to a statement from the Principal Public Relations Officer, National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) Benue State, Victoria Ogwuche on Tuesday, the Governor disclosed this while addressing the 2023 Batch C, Stream 1 Corps Members deployed to the State.

The Governor, represented by the Honorable Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development and Chairman NYSC Benue State Governing Board, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange, lauded the corps members for their zeal and enthusiasm while taking their Oath of allegiance to service.

He stated that they displayed their readiness to uphold the tenets of the NYSC after 50 years of its establishment.

He urged them to discard any fear and scepticism, adding that the Benue State Government under his watch was committed to ensuring that their stay in the State was worthwhile throughout the service year.

He also assured them that their security is highly guaranteed across the state.

Alia said: “I must inform you that, Benue people are very hospitable and highly accommodating to visitors, especially Corps Members. I therefore implore you to relax and feel at home, because Benue is home away from home.“

The governor further expressed the state government’s commitment to addressing the current economic situations precipitated by the recent withdrawal of fuel subsidy, and reiterated that palliative measures had been put in place by the government to ensure food security across the state and by extension, the country.

The governor equally assured that the recent pronouncement on the payment of corps members’ monthly allowance was not just a mere “administrative ornament “ as allegedly portrayed by some naysayers and mischief makers.

“As a matter of fact, the policy has come to stay as my administration is already on the brink of concluding necessary arrangements to begin the disbursement of the funds, “ he said.

He encouraged the corps members to interact freely with their colleagues from other parts of the country, as well as their host communities after the Orientation course, so as to establish friendships that will last a lifetime.

He also charged them to be good ambassadors of the NYSC Scheme, operate strictly within the ambits of the law; and tolerate and accommodate one another ‘s diverse views and backgrounds which might be at a crossroads with theirs.

He said: “Always remember the beauty that lies behind diversity. It’s unquantifiable.”

He advised them to utilise the platform offered by NYSC to showcase their intellect, creativity and ingenuity and tailore them towards nation-building anywhere they find themselves.

He also encouraged them to carry out community development service so as to stand out and etched their names in the sand of time.

The governor also thanked the state Coordinator, Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate, staff and collaborating agencies on camp for their tireless efforts, dedication and bravery.

“I assure you that our administration will never relent in supporting and extending our hand of goodwill to the NYSC scheme in the state”, he said.

Earlier, Ashumate in his address appreciated the state government for its unflinching support to the scheme and corps members.

He informed the Governor that the Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME), for the drainage on the camp to curtail erosion and bad roads network challenge has been prepared by corps members and was awaiting approval as directed by the Governor.

Speaking further, the Coordinator advised the young Nigerians to sustain “the high level of discipline and enthusiasm that have been demonstrated so far” adding that they should shun social vices, such as cultism and drug abuse; while also advocating for the correct use of social media platforms.

He further admonished the corps members to participate in the SAED programme, adding that white-collar jobs are no longer readily available.