Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, on Friday approved the sum of N380 million as a support package for families of 76 security operatives who died tackling insecurity in the State between 2024 and 2025.

According to the statement made available to newsmen, each family is to receive N5m, alongside scholarships for children and business support for widows.

Speaking at the cheque presentation in Makurdi, Governor Alia said the gesture was to honour the officers’ ultimate sacrifice, citing the story of a young widow whose infant would grow up without ever knowing its father.

He said, “Their memories will continue to be a blessing to us. We will not leave anyone behind. Your children will continue their education through scholarships, and your families will remain on the state’s protocol list.”

Alia further assured the families that the state’s intervention would not end with financial aid. He pledged sustainable empowerment programmes for widows and promised that government officials would periodically visit affected households to provide continued support.

The Governor also commended the Inspector-General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Civil Defence Command for their commitment to restoring peace in Benue.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for his continued support, stressing that security personnel should be regarded not as protectors who often sacrifice their comfort and, in some cases, their lives for the safety of citizens