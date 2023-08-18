Benue Governor Assures NYSC Corps Members Of Safety

…Donates N2m, 50 bags of Rice, 500 tubers of yam, four cows

The Benue State Governor, Dr Hyacinth Alia, has assured the NYSC corps members serving in the state of their safety.

Alia gave the assurance on Friday while addressing the 2023 Batch-B, Stream-2 corps members on the occasion of their swearing-in ceremony.

The state Governor who was represented by his deputy, Barrister Sam Ode encouraged the youths to engage in projects and services that would develop their host communities.

These were contained in a statement issued by the Principal Public Relations Officer, NYSC, Benue State, Victoria Ogwuche.

“I wish to say that you have no reason whatsoever to entertain any fear. This is because we have put in place adequate measures to ensure your security and safety anywhere you may find yourselves in all the nooks and crannies of the state,” he emphasized.

“Your commitment to community development service will set you apart among your peers and engrave your names in gold on the sands of time,” he said and added that both the state and federal governments take note of and reward corps members’ community service,” he said.

Alia further stated that the Benue people are hospitable and accommodating to visitors, especially Corps Members.

“I, therefore, implore you to relax and feel at home because Benue is a home away from home,” he said.

The governor also assured the corps members of their welfare.

He said, “I made a pronouncement that henceforth, the sum of fifteen thousand Naira and One Hundred Thousand Naira would be paid as a monthly allowance to all Corps Members and Corps Medical Doctors, respectively.”

He also commended the NYSC State Coordinator, staff, and Collaborating Agencies on Camp for their efforts, dedication, and bravery in putting the Corps Members under their tutelage, Alia assured them of his continued support for the scheme and all NYSC activities in the state.

He further announced donations of N2 million, 50 kg of 50 bags of Rice, 500 tubers of yam, and four hefty cows to the entire Camp.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate, welcomed the governor and appreciated his benevolence towards the corps members deployed to the State.

“The NYSC family in the state is excited about the opportunity of having you as our Governor,” he said.

The Coordinator enjoined the Corps members to stay and serve the Fatherland diligently and dedicatedly.

The oath of allegiance was administered to the Corps members by the Chief Judge of Benue State Judiciary, represented by Hon. Justice JM Shishi.