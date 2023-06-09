Benue Gov Vows To Promote Skills Acquisition At All Levels Of Education

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has promised to ensure his administration not only prioritises education but also promotes skill acquisition at all levels of education and the informal sector in the state.

Alia who sought partnership with the Tertiary Education Terust Fund (TETFund) to boost the quality of tertiary education delivery in the state, insisted that skill acquisition and entrepreneurship education remain critical in addressing the high rate of unemployment in the country.

According to him, the acquisition of degrees by the youths without attached skills to the degrees were the reason for the rate of unemployment and why both graduates and those who have not attended the four walls of education roam the street across the nation.

Alia said his administration would go back to the drawing board in a bid to revitalise education and skills acquisition in the state so as to make young people self-reliant and employers of labour.

He said: “We are here on a solidarity visit with my brother, the Executive Secretary of TETFund. I’m honored to be here having understood how much he has been doing, promoting education nationwide and improving the teaching and learning infrastructure as well as making the educational wheel of the nation run and running smoothly.

“Benue state is also a beneficiary of the projects from you and the good people of the state have conveyed our appreciation to your establishment. I’m just 8 days old as Governor and I’m looking forward to partnering with your establishment in the collaborative efforts to move education forward in our nation,” he said.

Executive Secretary of TETFund Arc. Sonny Echono described Alia as a man called to rescue Benue State from the quagmire and pledged to support his administration in the efforts possible within the laws of the Fund in revitalising tertiary education in the state.

He noted that as part of the parting gift of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, the Finance Act 2023 was endorsed which has now increased the Education Tax, which is the primary source of revenue of TETFund to 3 per cent.

According to him, TETFund was already intervening in about 8 to 9 public tertiary institutions in Benue State, with massive infrastructure development and training of teachers among others in both the institutions owned by the Federal and State.