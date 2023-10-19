Benue Gov Reads Riot Acts On Heads Of MDAs, Calls For Effective Service Delivery

…Says more civil service reforms underway

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Wednesday warned civil servants to desist from truancy, but uphold their duties for effective service delivery to the state.

The governor gave the warning during a meeting with the Heads of Ministries, Departments Agencies and Units of the state civil service held at the state secretariat complex in Makurdi.

He said that the various Heads of Departments were to ensure staff adhered to diligence, hard work, accountability, transparency, confidentiality discipline and teamwork.

“Accountability has to be built in your heart, the confidentiality we used to have in the service needs to be returned, as we take charge of our lifestyle, so should the job be”, he added.

He further called for a drastic change in attitude towards work for the best results to be gotten.

“I am here to serve you and the state, you have accepted the job to also serve the state in various capacities, I call for a uniform style of work to justify the prompt payment of salaries.

“We need to revive, revamp and reform the civil service and we have to change the narratives.

“We must recalibrate to avoid embarrassing scenes and situations, this administration will not tolerate laziness and truancy”.

Governor Alia harped on the need for every civil servant to dress properly to work as it shows how one values the job.

“Let us bring back aura, respect and value again into the civil service”, he appealed.

The governor stated some reforms to be established in the civil service include: the automating of the entire civil service, which would register one’s presence or absence, adding that staff Productivity would be enhanced this way.

He also said the reforms would ensure, that people due for promotions, were promoted as at when due.

Governor Alia also warned that overheads were not to be personalized but used to solve the internal needs of the office.

He also announced that retirees would have a maximum of 120 days to get their entitlements.

He further urged the heads of departments to have weekly meetings with staff to know their staff strength and their weaknesses, as they should be improved on.

The Governor added that affordable homes would be made available, just as the State Micro Finance Bank was revived to encourage small businesses for workers, especially for agricultural purposes and horticulture.

“I encourage you all to have farms, but farming around office premises must stop by November”, he said.

The governor who called for the rehabilitation and furnishing of the state civil service secretariat by the Ministry of Works, thanked all Head of Departments for working and attaining the position they were in saying “More is expected of you”.

In a remark, the Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode, stressed the need for training and retraining of staff for optimal service delivery.

Barr. Ode said, “Gone are the days when civil service was grounded, office locked up, non-payment of salaries, work days were reduced to two days as the workers had three days for farming.

Earlier, the Head of State Civil Service, Mr Moses Ogbogbo Ode thanked the Governor and his executive members for finding time to have a first-hand meeting with the staff. He pledged civil service support to the growth and enhancement of the state.