Benue gov promises to tackle farmer, herders’ crisis

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has expressed concern over the worsening security situation in the state, promising to prioritize the safety of life and property. Alia, who pledged to end clashes between farmers and herders, his government is determined to return Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes and provide them a means of livelihood in a new economy. The governor’s resolve to tackle insecurity came as the Tor Tiv Prof. James Ayatse urged him “to improve in the security, welfare of lives and property of Benue citizens”.

Alia said: “Our state has been tested by crises that have steeled our resolve and proved our resilience. We therefore promise to prioritize the security of life and property of our people by ending insecurity occasioned by the farmer/herder crisis, returning our Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes and providing them a means of livelihood in a new economy. “One of the most pressing issues facing our state today is insecurity. We cannot achieve any meaningful development in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. As your governor, I am committed to working with security agencies and the Federal Government to ensure the safety of life and property in our state.”