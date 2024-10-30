Benue Gov In Huawei, Signs Deal With China

Share

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, who left Nigeria on Monday on an official visit to Huawei headquarters, Shenzhen, has signed a deal in the country.

The governor arrived at the Guangzhou International Airport, China, and was expected to attend the 136th session of China Import and Export Fair Exhibition, aimed at enhancing Benue’s digital transformation and economic growth.

He was welcomed by the Consul-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, George Collins, Charles Liu and Channel Manager of Huawei Technologies Ltd., China, Engr. Emmanuel Ochie, Managing Director of Certified Systems Ltd.; Eric Liu-Hai Qing, CEO of Sinoki Systems Limited.

The governor was also received by his advanced team from the State including the Hon. Commissioner for Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Hon. Kwaghgba Amande, Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Rev. Dr. Fredrick Ikyaan; and the MD/CEO of Benue Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC), Mr. Gbande Hembaor.

Share

Please follow and like us: