Benue Gov Escapes Unhurt As Youths Attack His Convoy

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State yesterday escaped unhurt after some irate youths from the Ugondo extraction of Makurdi community pelted his convoy with stones and other objects when he visited Vaatia College to assess the level of arrangement for the burial of its proprietor, Engr. Michael Vaatia. At least, six of the youths were reported to have been arrested in connection with the attack.

The late Vaatia, who died a couple of days ago, is to be buried today within the school premises, a development that sparked off protest by the youths that he will not be buried there over alleged claims of being a settler and not an indigene. The deceased hails from Vandeikya Local Government Area where the governor also comes from. Governor Alia’s Principal Special Assistant on Print Media, Mr. Donald Kumun, told New Telegraph that the hoodlums invaded the arena to disrupt proceedings ahead of the burial.

New Telegraph learnt that the irate youths from the host community of Ugondu on Tuesday night allegedly invaded the school and desecrated the grave. During the governor’s visit, the youths were chanting dirges when the governor was addressing leaders of the community in the school premises, and disrupted proceedings while security escort in the convoy of the governor tried tooth and nail to prevent them gaining access into the school as some other top government functionaries on the entourage were trapped outside.

Addressing leaders of the community Governor Alia warned against acts that seek to create acrimony and disunity in the state.