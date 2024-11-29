Benue Gov Charges Corps Members To Exhibit National Loyalty, Dedication

Share

The Governor of Benue State, Rev Father Hyacinth Ioryeme Alia has urged the 2024 Batch C, Stream I Corps Members deployed to the state to discharge their responsibility with unalloyed loyalty and a high sense of dedication to Nigeria.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Youth, Sports Development and Creativity, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, who also is Chairman of NYSC State Governing Board, spoke on Friday at the swearing-in of the corps members and official opening ceremony of the Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of the State.

This is contained in a statement by Assistant Chief Information and Public Relations Officer, NYSC, Benue State, Victoria Ogboji Ogwuche.

Alia said: “The service year is a period meant to shape the future of our country. Therefore you (corps members) should serve with unreserved loyalty and dedication.”

He also advised them to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors to embrace the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Programme.

He assured that his administration is poised to take care of their welfare, security needs and other challenges while serving in the state.

Speaking earlier, the State Coordinator, NYSC Benue State, Mrs Garba Veronica, commended the Governor for his love and unflinching support for the scheme.

She specifically thanked the Governor for the payment of Fifteen Thousand Naira (N15,000) to all serving corps members in Benue State and One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) to all corps doctors, which she said, has cushioned the effects of hardship on them.

She further appealed to the Governor to prevail on the contractor handling the construction work of the internal roads network at the Orientation Camp to resume the completion of the project.

According to the statement, the highlight of the event was a Man’O’War display “Tug of War.”

The Oath of Allegiance was administered by Justice M.M. Odinya, who represented the Chief Judge, Benue State, Justice M.A. Ikpambese.

Share

Please follow and like us: