Benue Gov Assures Corps Members Of Security

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has reassured corps members deployed to the State of their safety during their orientation and service year.

His assurance comes amid ongoing security challenges in the region, including incidents of violence attributed to herders and gunmen.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Orientation Course at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area, Alia, represented by the Chairman of the NYSC State Governing Board and Commissioner for Youth, Sports Development and Creativity, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange, emphasized that the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, has implemented proactive measures to ensure the safety of all corps members and their residential areas.

“Sadly, our nation is currently facing security challenges, and Benue State has not been left out. However, I want to assure you that your security is guaranteed during your stay here,” Alia stated.

He further stressed that the government has put in place comprehensive security measures to safeguard the well-being of corps members in the State.

Alia welcomed the corps members to Benue, describing the State as “The Food Basket of the Nation,” and congratulated them on their successful completion of their studies.

He highlighted the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme’s pivotal role in national development, urging the corps members to emulate the values of the founding fathers by contributing to national integration and development.

The Governor also encouraged the corps members to settle into their new environment, integrate with their peers from different regions, and adopt the core values of the NYSC.

“Your service will help bridge gaps in skilled manpower across the state, and it is crucial that you achieve this in an atmosphere of peace,” he added.

Alia also reflected on the founding purpose of the NYSC scheme, which was established in 1973 to foster national unity and understanding among Nigerians from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

He urged the corps members to embrace one another, build lasting friendships, and integrate fully into their new communities.

In line with contemporary needs, Alia emphasized the importance of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, encouraging corps members to take it seriously as it could open doors to future opportunities. “This is a door to great fortune,” he remarked.

In his closing remarks, Alia reaffirmed the Benue State Government’s commitment to the NYSC and expressed gratitude to the State Coordinator, staff, and collaborating agencies for their efforts in ensuring the success of the orientation camp.

He declared the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Orientation Course officially open on behalf of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event saw the swearing-in of 1,600 corps members, with the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice M. A. Ikpambese, represented by Justice Peter Ukande, administering the Oath of Allegiance.

Mrs. Veronica Garba, the Benue State NYSC Coordinator, also addressed the corps members, reminding them of the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC.

She explained that the orientation course, which includes physical training, intellectual and motivational lectures, sporting activities, and SAED training, is designed to equip them with the necessary skills for their service year and beyond.

Garba urged the corps members to participate actively in all camp activities, stressing that the government and people of Benue State are hospitable and accommodating.

She appreciated the state government and the people of Benue for their unwavering support of the NYSC scheme.

