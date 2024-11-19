Benue Gov Approves N75,000 Minimum Wage

Share

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has approved the implementation of N75,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state in November 2024.

Governor Alia made this announcement on Monday after a closed-door meeting with the members of the joint negotiation council, Benue State chapter, comprising of NLC, TUC, and other affiliate unions.

New Telegraph reports that the closed-door meeting lasted for about an hour after which the N75,000 minimum wage was announced to newsmen

Reacting to the approval, the chairman of the joint negotiation council, applauded the governor who also approved the payment of the three months’ outstanding salary arrears inherited from the previous administration.

The Chairman reassured the governor of their support for effective service delivery.

