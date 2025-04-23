Benue Gov Appoints 2Face As Technical Adviser On Entertainment (Video)

Share

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has appointed popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known 2Face as his Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Alia made this announcement during a visit to his office by the veteran singer.

He also appreciated 2Face for all the support towards his administration, adding that the singer has the capacity to do more.

READ ALSO:

Announcing the appointment, Governor Alia said: “On behalf of the Benue State government and our very good people, we want to give you some more responsibility plus the ones you have been doing because you have the capacity to do some more and help us chart a way forward to improve other people’s lives and to gain more from your wisdom and advise as well so I’m pleased to announce that we will make you a technical adviser to the Governor on entertainment and community outreach.”

See the video;

Share