Benue: Gov Alia Visited Govt Facilities, Expresses Disappointment

The new Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Aliaon Tuesday began work with an intense inspection of the activities at the Benue State Secretariat Complex, Makurdi.

The Governor who took the oath of office on Monday, May 29, 2023, pay a visit to the Secretariat unannounced and was taken around the two-storey building housing offices of state agencies and parastatals by Veronica Onyeke, the Head of Service.

While at the secretariat, Alia expressed total displeasure at the level to which government files, furniture, and other valuable property at the Secretariat were torn, defaced and left unkempt by workers.

The Governor who was also at the State Ministry of Works, where he was conducted around by the Permanent Secretary, John Umoor expressed disappointment at how dilapidated parts of the ministry were.

He also discovered that all vehicles and other machines belonging to the ministry were moved out with traces of vehicle tyres visibly left on ground.

Alia further moved to Benue Printing and Publishing Company (publishers of the Voice Newspaper), he also visited the Benue Centre for Enterprises Development and Innovation (BENCEDI), and National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

He said all buildings belonging to the government are very important because they are a representation of that government; therefore, both the buildings and the people who are working in those buildings need to be clean and well-kept.