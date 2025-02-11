Benue: Gov Alia Reveals Why He Sacked SSG 

Share

…He stole sensitive information from govt, sold it to the East

…I am not a thief, ex-SSG replies Gov

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia has revealed why he fired the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Joseph Alakali.

The Governor disclosed this at a Thanksgiving Mass in honour of his current SSG, Barr. Aber Serumun Deborah at Ikpayongo in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state said he discovered that Prof. Alakali “was a thief”.

“My former SSG was a thief but we didn’t know on time. He used to steal sensitive information from the Benue State government including passports and sell to non-indigenes in the Eastern part of the country”.

“This is someone who appears humble like he will not hurt a fly. I tell you, fear such humble people they are very dangerous”, Alia said.

But in a swift reaction to the theft allegation, Prof. Alakali bruised aside the allegations labelling him “a thief”.

In a purported statement issued in Makurdi, which he (Alakali) signed, he expressed his dismay over the Governor’s remarks, asserting, “I am not a thief, have never been a thief and will never be one”.

He emphasized his gratitude to both God and the Governor for the opportunity to serve the state and clarified that he did not solicit the SSG position but was appointed based on trusted recommendations.

Alakali noted that within the period he served as SSG from May 30, 2023, to September 9, 2024, he adhered to his oath of office, prioritizing accountability and integrity throughout. “I fear God and strive to please Him,” he stated, reinforcing his commitment to ethical conduct during his time in office.

The former SSG disassociated himself from the video’s content, which described him as a “perpetual thief”, and reiterated that he has never engaged in corrupt practices or misappropriated public funds.

Alakali highlighted his previous contributions, including returning N75 million to the state government after compensation payments related to land issues.

While urging the governor to retract the statements which he described as “ridiculous and unacceptable”, the former SSG called for fairness, stating that he has not been tried or convicted in any court of law.

Part of the statement reads: “I served the Governor and Benue state with utmost commitment as SSG from 30th May 2023 to 9th September 2024 (one year, four months). During this time, I kept to my oath of office, also being conscious that I am accountable to God, the Benue people and humanity.

“I constantly reminded myself that the SSG like other positions is transient, just a short phase in one’s life. I adopted a slogan to myself and the Cabinet Office Staff that ‘whatever is legitimate to me I am willing to get but not anything outside this’.

“I kept this to the end. So again, stealing is not in my character. I fear God and strive to please him. Let the governor please know this fact about me.

“To my beloved Benue people, I hereby categorically disassociate myself and take exception to the content of the video that referenced the former SSG as a perpetual thief who was in the government. I am not a thief and I did not sell government information. God knows, the Governor also should know this.

“My past records are publicly available. I voluntarily resigned in 2017 as Professor of Food Engineering from the Federal University of Agriculture then when I still had 14 years of service . I am currently an Adjunct Professor at the BSU World Bank Centre of Excellence. I am a sound Academic with over 1000 citations (over 1000 researchers globally have cited my works in their research.

“I received a commendation from Google Scholar in this regard). In the two institutions, both located in Makurdi and others elsewhere, I have taught and supervised several BSc, MSc and PhD students. I also headed a Department, College and Directorates in the universities.

“I have interacted wildly with many staff and students over the years. In the private sector, I have schools and a Publishing company that writes, publishes and markets in Nigeria: Nursery, Primary and Junior Secondary School books in almost all subjects.

“The first and only company so far that has translated primary school books into the major indigenous languages in Nigeria. These engagements have given me the opportunity to interact widely with people who can attest to my character. I am actually a public figure in my right if you want.

“I have always fulfilled my duties without taking bribes or misappropriating public funds.

It is on record that I refunded N75m to the Benue government coffers as funds that were left after payment of the Navy land compensation. The committee I chaired and supervised the disbursement to land owners when I was SSG.

“The Governor and EXCO are aware of this. I never collected money from any contractor for discharging my obligations which were a must before any Exco-approved contract could be executed.

“I am surprised by the accusations, especially regarding the Immigration Passport. This matter came up in February 2024 and was handled then. I did not bribe anybody because I was not at fault.

“I have explained the details about this to the Governor that if there was anything fishy thing about passport, it would have been that my signature was forged by some criminals. This I have already explained.

“Let me put it on record that I have never sold any single Benue passport or government information, God bearing me witness. What could I actually have gotten from the sale of passports when I was a whole SSG of Benue state and had many avenues to be corrupt? How much can one get from the sale of passports?

“I am actually taken aback to hear the Governor refer to this matter again, and more shocked that he called me a thief that was in their midst and they did not know early enough. and in addition, making jest of my person and character. This is ridiculous and unacceptable.

“The accusations from HE are too grave, weighty and inappropriate from a Governor I served respectfully, sacrificially and without a single gain. Even my legitimate entitlements contained in my letter of appointment as SSG were not given to me but I never complained”, said Prof. Alakali.

He appealed to the governor to retract what he called the “non-complementary statements made in the public church function against him”.

