Benue Gov, Alia Felicitates Babangida At 84

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has felicitated former Nigerian Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), on his 84th birthday anniversary.

The Governor described the former leader’s 84 years as those of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfilment, stressing that attaining such an age shows God’s grace, benevolence and mercies.

He acknowledged the historical role the former military President has played in shaping the political and economic development of the country.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, prayed for more of God’s sustenance and strength for the Octogenarian.