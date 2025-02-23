Benue: Gemade, Constituents Reaffirm Support For Alia 

Share

The people of Jechira intermediate area, comprising of Konshisha and Vandeikya Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Benue State led by Senator Barnabas Gemade have reaffirmed their solidarity and commitment to support their son, Governor Hyacinth Alia, to enable him continue to deliver democracy dividends to the state without distraction.

Speaking during a solidarity rally in Tse Agberagba, headquarters of Konshisha LGA, the people, who spoke unanimously across party lines said Alia has been doing well since his election and they are ready to stand behind him till the end of his first and second tenure.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, chairman of Benue APC Elders’ Forum, Barnabas Gemade said all the Jechira people voluntarily came together to express their solidarity to the Governor to dispel hindrances making it difficult for him to have a smooth ride in rendering services to the state.

He said “You will recall that just two days ago the assembly had to step into a matter lingering between the executive and the judiciary where several issues are under contention and the House of Assembly had to come in to do an oversight function.

“Since then, there has been so much and lot of detractors have gone to the press to say all manner of things.

“The Jechira people voluntarily decided to come together to dispel all the rumours being spread about what took place between the Assembly and the state Chief Judge.

“We are here, all the parties, APC, PDP, Labour Party and every other party that is existing here in Jechira, their leaders are here to express our solidarity for the Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, for the good work he is doing in the state and also to commend the state Assembly for living up to expectation to do its own work of sanitizing the system.

“The message is that we have given our Governor the support to move in and perform like Aper Aku did, like Adadu started to do, he should live in their footsteps and move forward.

“That time we said that no Jechira person should contest election with him until he complete his 8 years.

“Today, we want to say that we will stand with the governor in all his trials and troubles that the detractors are going to present to distract from office. We will be with him in fighting them,” Gemade said.

Chairman of APC in Konshisha, Alhaji Abubakar Nyongo, said Alia’s coming has brought a lot of relief to the people of the state.

“Many people have been in politics and we have not witnessed it this good. So I am telling my people, the Jechira constituency that Alia is the one we chose and they should concentrate on him and support him to succeed.”

A member of the Benue State House of Assembly representing Vandeikya/Tiev State Constituency, Damkor Mathew, said “Jechira as an intermediary is one and is 100 percent behind their son and Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

“The coach never changes his winning team, if he is performing there is no need of other Jechira sons contesting. If the essence is to deliver good governance, Alia is doing perfectly well and is delivering in his mandate. There is no basis for any contest again.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Konshisha LGA, Rev Vincent Guda, said all the clergy in Jechira are solidly supporting him to succeed in leading the state to greater heights.

He said “We are the clergy and Alia is a clergy. He is doing the right thing and just as others are saying, when he came into office things were not done properly like the payment of salaries and pension. So we the clergies started praying for him and by the grace of God things are moving very well. We are behind him to do his 8 years just as others did.

“If we have our way we will add him another 4 years to make it 12 years because the Benue people are happy with him.”

In the same vein, former Chairman of Konshisha LGA, Mrs. Mwuese Bebe, said “the women do not have problem with the governor, “he is doing very well and we are solidly behind him. We encourage him to stand firm and be ready to consult as consultation is important in politics. The women of Jechira are ready to support and stand by him to succeed.”

He appreciated the Governor for appointing women into his cabinet saying “we wish he should try to bring more women to his cabinet.”

