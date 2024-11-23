Benue Fumigates Flood-Affected Communities, Distributes Relief Materials To Victims

Share

The Benue State government has fumigated communities affected by this year’s flood disaster to prevent further outbreaks of diseases.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials for victims of the disaster in Makurdi on Saturday.

Sir Iorpuu stated that the government decided to carry out fumigation of the affected communities to prevent anything will happening to the IDPs.

He said while the exercise was on, the agency discovered that most victims had already returned back to their homes.

“Some it was not possible to fumigate all the homes because many infants were still in those homes, so we are going to find another day to fumigate homes that were not captured”.

Sir Iorpuu announced that six communities including Logo II, Achusa, Wadata, Gyado Villa, High Level and Modern Market respectively, benefitted from the government’s flood largesse.

The SEMA leader reiterated the commitment of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration to the continued support and provision of relief items to the people concerned.

He maintained that the agency had earlier carried out house-to-house assessment of the victims affected by the flood disaster and forwarded their names to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for necessary intervention to cushion the effect of hunger in homes that are affected.

According to him, other victims were not captured during the assessment exercise but would not be left out as plans are still on to do so and take care of them subsequently.

