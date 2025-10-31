Benue: Fresh Varsity Graduate Killed In Otukpo

Tragedy yesterday struck residents of Otukpo Town in Benue State as a young graduate of the University of Calabar, identified as Micheal, was killed in what has been described as a case of mistaken identity.

New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred on Monday night in the Ojira area of Otukpo, as disclosed by a social activist Meddy Olotu.

According to Olotu, Micheal only just returned home last week after completing his university education, hoping to rest before proceeding for his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC). Sources said the fresh graduate was said to be sitting in front of his mother’s shop when a group of young men attacked him with machetes.

“He was screaming and begging for help, even offering them money for his life, but they didn’t stop. They just wanted to kill him,” said Olotu.

Witnesses said Micheal was left in a pool of his blood and later died from the brutal injuries he sustained. Sources claim there had been an agreement among various rival cult groups known locally as “Colors” to maintain peace in the area. But findings revealed that the victim was not a member of any cult group, but was targeted due to mistaken identity.