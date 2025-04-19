Benue Forum Urges Alia To Adopt Bishop Dugu’s Peace Plan

Share

The Sankera Peace and Development Forum (SAPEDEF) has appealed to the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, to adopt the peace template proposed by the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese, Isaac Dugu, as part of efforts to address insecurity in the region.

The group also cautioned the public against blaming security agencies for not doing enough, stating that officers and their gallant troops have continued to give their best in ridding the state of insecurity and restoring order across the 23 Local Government Areas.

In a statement signed on Saturday by its National President, Paul Gbande, and National Secretary, Doshima Vembe, the indigenous group urged the state government to adopt the outcome of the peace process initiated by Bishop Dugu, with a view to ensuring security in Sankera land.

In SAPEDEF’s view, the Bishop Isaac Dugu peace template, if adopted and fully implemented, could serve as a catalyst for restoring peace and security in Benue State.

The statement read: “We are saddened by the killings in Sankera, occasioned by rising tensions, bloody clashes among rival criminal gangs, and general insecurity—factors that are already negatively impacting the socio-economic lives of the people.

“Our investigations revealed that a peace process initiated by the Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese, Most Rev. (Dr) Isaac Dugu, led to a decision by suspected criminal gangs to lay down their arms, with certain conditions to be met by the Benue State Government.

“As concerned stakeholders, we urge the government to key into the programme or call for an expanded stakeholders’ meeting to discuss Bishop Dugu’s painstaking and patriotic interface with these individuals, who have expressed their grievances and mapped out a path to a peaceful Sankera.”

The group further stated that contrary to widely held views, the recent killings were orchestrated by two rival gangs—Full Fire Boys and Chengs Boys—with one allegedly sponsored by Fulani elements in Sankera.

Their supremacy battle, they claimed, has resulted in the deaths of many locals and is well known within the area.

“It has also come to light that members of these groups are involved in cattle rustling. When this occurs, herders demand the return of their cows, which escalates tensions and often leads to fatalities.”

SAPEDEF claimed that security agencies had already keyed into Bishop Dugu’s peace initiative and that all that remained was for the political leadership to show courage by discussing and adopting the template, with adjustments where necessary.

“The peace process initiated by Bishop Dugu, which was welcomed by all stakeholders, presents the best opportunity to resolve the security challenges in Sankera and its environs.

“At the core of the insecurity in Sankera is cattle rustling by a known kingpin in the area. In fact, the recent killings were not carried out by Fulani herders but resulted from clashes between the Full Fire Boys and Chengs Boys, who also target each other’s relatives during confrontations.”

The group concluded by calling on Governor Alia to intensify efforts to end insecurity in Benue State, insisting that, as the chief security officer of the state, he must live up to the expectations of the Benue people.

“Security agencies have demonstrated overwhelming commitment to ending insecurity in Benue State. All they need is the state government’s operational and logistical support.

“We also appeal to the governor to implement the peace template put forward by the Bishop, who has shown sincere passion and dedication to this cause,” the group stated.

