Benue Forges Stronger Ties With Journalists

The Benue State government yesterday moved to forge stronger ties with journalists. Deputy Governor Sam Ode, who visited the office of the Correspondents’ Chapel in Makurdi, emphasized the need for journalists to uphold the ethics of the profession by being constructive in engaging the government in their criticisms, saying that as partners in nation-building, media criticisms could only help the government to do better.

He said the doors of the Hyacinth Alia administration are open to journalists to verify information to avoid fake news. The deputy governor said the government had made it a deliberate policy to ensure free flow of information between government and journalists. He advised journalists to feel free to channel issues that need urgent response to his office for prompt attention.

The Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman Emmanuel Antswen described the visit as historic, saying Ode is the first deputy governor to pay an official working visit to the chapel.