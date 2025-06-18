New Telegraph

June 18, 2025
June 18, 2025
Benue: Flood Closes Makurdi–Abuja Road Ahead Of Tinubu Visit

Ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s scheduled visit to Benue State on Wednesday, June 18, the Makurdi–Lafia–Abuja road has been rendered impassable due to heavy flooding.

New Telegraph gathered that intense floodwater has overtaken the highway, a major corridor into Makurdi, forcing commuters to either postpone their journeys or seek shelter in safer areas.

The timing of the flood has raised concerns as it coincides with heightened security and logistical movements in preparation for the President’s one-day visit to commiserate with the people of Benue over the recent massacre in Yelewata.

