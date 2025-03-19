Benue: Fleeing Residents Take Refuge On Mountain Top As Armed Men Kill Father, Son, Burn 15 Houses

Share

Suspected armed Fulani herdsmen on Monday set some communities in Benue State on fire, killing a 35 year old farmer and his four year old son, with several houses burnt down in a deadly attack on Anwase community.

The deceased farmer, Iorfa Jina Andwem and his son were brutally massacred just as scores of fleeing victims are said to have swarmed to the Anwase Mountain, where they are currently taking refuge.

Anwase is the community where 17 people were massacred on the last Christmas Day and given mass burial by the state government.

A community leader in the area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, who confirmed the violent attack to New Telegraph said the invaders launched the twin attack on JatoAka and Anwase at about 2:30 pm on Monday.

He explained that the attackers made the incursion by crossing through Tse-Usaka community which is one kilometer away from Jato Aka, a densely populated settlement area where they burnt down the residence of the kindred head of Yaav council ward, Usaka Andwem and several others.

According to Akerigba, many displaced people including women and children ran to the Anwase Mountain top to take refuge.

He said that the silence of the state government on the growing insecurity in Kwande has aggravated the attacks and called on both the federal and state governments to rise up immediately to end the dastardly attacks.

