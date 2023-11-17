Benue Farmers In Nasarawa Storm Makurdi, Protest Herdsmen’s Killings

A group of Benue farmers from the Tiv extraction residing in neighbouring Nasarawa State yesterday stormed Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to protest years of genocide allegedly being perpetrated against the Tivs by suspected armed Fulani militants.

The farmers, who were on an advocacy visit to the Benue State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) under the umbrella of ‘United Farmers’ Association Kadarko (UFAK)’, lamented serial killing and dehumanised treatment of the Tiv farmers who are living along the border region of Guma, Keana, Gwer-West, Doma, Logo, Awe and Obi local government areas of the two states.

Leader of the delegation, which included some Hausa women, Mr. Dennis Denen Utsa, recalled that the Tivs had been living in remote rural areas within the Benue Valley for farming for years and had co-existed peacefully with other ethnic groups in the region occupying their farmlands for agriculture and economic sustenance.

Utsa, who said the Tiv farmers have on a daily basis been killed or slaughtered by suspected herders, noted that over 4,700 farmers have so far been massacred in the last three years and about 652, 260 households either displaced or forcefully ejected from their homes.

He added that: “Over 246, 965 people are missing, 185, 671 have been injured and not treated by the Nasarawa State Government. Buildings have also been burnt down and vandalised. Vulnerable children, women and men have been marginalised, abandoned and enslaved in Nasarawa State for reasons best known to the state’s authorities.”

The UFAK leader noted that in the midst of the killings, neither the Nasarawa State Government nor humanitarian organisations have visited the people for any support.