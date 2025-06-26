Benue: EU, UN Envoy, UNICEF Visit Yelwata IDPs, Launch Social Support

The European Union (EU), United Nations (UN), as well as UNICEF, yesterday visited the over 4,685 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Yelewata community camped at the Makurdi International Market as a result of the June 13 armed herdsmen terrorists attacks that claimed lives of dozens of local farmers and children.

The EU Ambassador, Gautier Mignot, was accompanied on the visit by UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, and other representatives from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Mignot who interacted with the IDPs, pledged EU’s preparedness to launch what he called a “Social Support Programme” in Benue State and emphasized its commitment to peace building and long-term development in Benue state.

He told the IDPs that the Union has heard about their predicament and is in the state to see for themselves, assess their needs, talk to the authorities to see how they can collaborate with the government on how to confront the situation.

He said: “We came here to show our sympathy and solidarity, to listen to the people’s testimonies, and to discuss how we can collectively contribute to peace and recovery.”

He expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the people over the attacks and urged them to be steadfast.