Benue: EFCC Records 164 Convictions, Recovers N800m, Other

The Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has achieved 164 convictions and recovered approximately N800 million from suspects over the past eight months.

The Command, responsible for Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau states, also seized over 12 vehicles, numerous motorcycles, gadgets, and phones, among other items.

Dr. Anselem Ozioko, the Zonal Commander, disclosed these accomplishments during a briefing in Makurdi.

He stated: “I assumed office on April 18, 2024.

Since then, we have engaged extensively with stakeholders, including security enforcement agencies and the media, fostering collaborations that have yielded significant results.

“Within the review period, we secured 164 convictions and recovered about N800 million. “Additionally, we retrieved over 12 vehicles, several motorcycles, and countless gadgets.”

Ozioko noted that the Command has over 350 pending cases in courts.

He explained: “Some cases stem from sting operations, while others involve embezzlement of funds or politically exposed persons (PEPs).”

