Benue, Ebonyi Move To End Agila/Ngbo Bloody Boundary Skirmishes

The Benue and Ebonyi State governments as well as traditional, political, Christian, youth leaders from Agila in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State and Ngbo in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi have pledged their commitment to ending the age-long bloody boundary conflict between the two states along the Agila/ Ngbo boundary corridor.

This was the fulcrum of the meeting of the two states held at Ohaukwu local government council secretariat at Ezzangbo, the Ebonyi State capital during a courtesy visit on the Ebonyi State Deputy Governor and chairman, Ebonyi State Boundary Committee, Princess Patricia Obila by the Agila/Ngbo Peace and Reconciliatory Committee.

Princess Obila represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Engr. Timothy Nwachi, commended the Peace and Reconciliation Committee for its efforts and said the state government would support the work of the committee and do everything possible to bring lasting peace to the border corridor.

She enthused that once peace is restored, there shall be accelerated development in both states.

Benue State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Boundary Committee, Barr. Sam Ode, whose message was delivered by former Ado local government chairman and co-chairman of the Agila/Ngbo Peace and Reconciliatory Committee, Chief Otse Otokpa, assured the committee of the support of the Benue State Government in ensuring that an enduring peace returns to the border communities.

The two sides of the boundary committee accompanied by the members representing the two communities at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese ( Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency) and Hon. Eze Nwachukwu Eze (Ohaukwu/Ebonyi federal constituency), the Deputy Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, and member representing Ado State constituency, Hon. Lami Danladi Ogenyi, and the member, Ohaukwu North Constituency, Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Esther Chidebere Agwu, as well as the two council chairmen – Hon. Ikechukwu Onwe Odono ( Ohaukwu) and Hon. David Yongo (Ado), among others visited the Deputy Governor before proceeding to the meeting.

Those who spoke at the meeting, among them political, traditional, religious, and youth leaders all applauded the move to seek peace and pledged to do all that is needed to ensure the realization of peace in both communities.

They adopted a plan of action for the restoration of peace between the two neighbouring states.

Some high points of the plan include a courtesy visits to the Hon. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and the Minister for Works, Engr. Dave Umahi to seek federal government’s support for the construction of the Ngbo-Agila-Otukpo inter-state road.

While awaiting the construction of the Benue-Ebonyi state link road, the stakeholders resolved to pool resources together and seek government support in grading and opening up the Agila-Ekwashi Ngbo road to facilitate easy movement of people, goods and services between the two communities.

They also resolved to organize life-changing seminars for the youths in the two communities to refocus their minds away from violence onto productive ventures that will add value to the entire lives of people in the two states.