Benue: Don In Police Net For Alleged Kidnap Of ASUU Chair’s Wife

The Benue State Police Command have arrested a lecturer at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM) aka Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Dr Ichor Tersagh for allegedly masterminding the abduction of the wife of his colleague, Mrs Susan Anyagh.

Mrs Anyagh is the wife of Paul Anyagh, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), JOSTUM chapter.

According to the state Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene, the woman was ambushed and kidnapped by some men along Otukpo road, Makurdi, last Saturday while she was driving from NNPC mega fuel station, Kanshio where she went to collect money from her customer when she was flagged down by persons who claimed to be in need and she stopped to render help.

“They quickly jumped into her car and pointed a gun at her, ordering her to drive towards the Wurukum area.

“Immediately, she looked outside the car and saw her husband’s colleague; Dr. Ichor Tersagh Smart of JOSTUM standing by the car, she beckoned on him for help but he turned his back and walked away.

“While moving in the vehicle, her abductors received a call from Dr. Ichor ordering that she should be killed and she became agitated.

“When they sighted a police checkpoint ahead that was checking vehicles, they decided to reverse to a hidden place, they parked the car, brought her out, collected the sum of one million three hundred and fifty thousand Naira (N1,350,000 ) she had in the car, opened the car boot and took a vehicle jack which they used to hit the back of her neck and she fell”.

Anene said the abductors collected the N1.3 million found in Mrs Anyagh’s car, beat her to a coma, and abandoned her on a bush path.

According to the PPRO, the victim, after regaining consciousness, narrated how she saw her husband’s colleague, Dr Ichor Tersagh, close to where she was abducted and beckoned on him to save her life, but the lecturer turned his back away from her.

Anene said Dr. Tersagh has been arrested in connection with the case, adding that a full-scale investigation was ongoing.

According to Anene, the husband of the victim, Paul Anyagh, had confirmed the incident and promised to fashion the command with details later.

She quoted the Commissioner of Police, Steve Yabanet, as advising “All concerned persons to be law-abiding and patient with the police as diligent investigation will be carried out to establish the fact in issue”.

