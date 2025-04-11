Benue Distributes Relief Items To Displaced IDPs

Share

The Benue State government on Friday distributed relief materials to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Performing the ceremony at the state headquarters of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Executive Secretary/Permanent Secretary of the agency, James Iorpuu, said the exercise is a testament to Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and dignity of the victims.

Iorpuu lamented the persistence of the humanitarian challenges confronting the state, largely due to ongoing insecurity, especially in the border and conflict-prone communities.

He noted that despite the daunting realities, “we have remained consistent in delivering timely interventions, and today’s activity is a further demonstration of that commitment.”

He announced that, in a bid to strengthen field operations, monitor humanitarian conditions firsthand, and deepen engagement with the displaced populations, he has resolved to personally tour all the IDP camps across the State.

“This tour will enable me to better appreciate the conditions on the ground, interface directly with camp officials and IDPs, and identify areas where immediate and long-term interventions are needed.

“It is only through proximity and sincere listening that we can fine-tune our approach to durable solutions.”

The SEMA boss said that, in addition to ongoing field engagements, the agency’s new gigantic edifice is now nearing completion.

The facility, he noted, when completed and commissioned, will serve as a vital hub for humanitarian coordination, stakeholder engagement, and capacity-building sessions for SEMA staff and partners.

According to him, the project is part of the agency’s broader effort to institutionalize a culture of excellence, transparency, and innovation within the humanitarian sector in the State.

He appreciated partners from the United Nations, INGOs, local NGOs, the media, and civil society groups who have continued to complement the State government’s efforts.

Iorpuu also commended the continued support of security agencies who worked tirelessly to ensure that the agency’s interventions reach the right people without compromise.

He assured the IDPs that their cries would not go unheard, as Governor Alia remains fully committed to their safe return and dignified resettlement.

He announced that the State government has secured and cleared several hectares of land and formed over 200 cooperatives for the IDPs.

“Additionally, about 280 hectares of farmland have been allocated. The IDP farm projects, which have already been launched as part of the government’s sustainable empowerment programmes, will be further expanded.

“The government has maintained strong collaboration with the Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, as well as with other critical stakeholders, to continue supporting the resettlement and empowerment of displaced persons.”

Iorpuu, who commended Governor Alia for consistently reaching out to IDPs, Cameroonian refugees, and vulnerable populations across the state, noted that as the agency implements the Double Solutions Plan for IDPs, he called on the Federal Government to support durable solutions for displaced citizens and improve national security.

This, he said, will enable farmers to return to their communities and regain self-sufficiency.

