Benue, Devt Partners Launch Policy To Tackle IDPs’ Challenges

The Benue State Government, in collaboration with development partners, has launched a comprehensive policy framework aimed at addressing the immediate and long-term needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Speaking at the launch held at the Government House, Makurdi, Governor Hyacinth Alia said the new policy is more than a document, it is a social contract between government, partners, and displaced communities to ensure that IDPs remain at the centre of all interventions.

Governor Alia, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Sam Ode, explained that the policy was developed with the financial support of Save the Children International (SCI). He noted that it is the fourth strategic document under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, following the Operational Framework, the Durable Solutions Action Plan, and the Implementation Guidelines.

Describing the policy as a milestone, Alia said it serves as “a coordinated roadmap from emergency aid to durable, people-centred solutions.”

“When I assumed office two years ago, I pledged to ensure that displaced families return home, rebuild their lives, and live with dignity. With the support of IOM, UNICEF, UNHCR, UNDP, UNFPA, Save the Children, and others, progress has been made in shelter, protection, and humanitarian assistance. But we know aid alone is not enough. This policy moves us from relief to recovery, from temporary support to long-term stability,” he said.

He called on stakeholders, including ministries, agencies, civil society, the private sector, and community leaders to key into the policy to ensure effective implementation, assuring displaced persons that “they are not forgotten and not alone.”

In her remarks, the Deputy Country Director of Programme Development and Quality at SCI, Jane Mutua, described the policy launch as a “bold step toward restoring dignity, safety, and rights for thousands of children and families displaced by conflict and disaster.”

“Save the Children exists to ensure that no child dies before their fifth birthday from preventable causes, that children learn from a quality basic education, and that children are protected. With displacement comes disruptions, of homes, schools, health, and dreams. We are proud to have provided technical and financial support for this policy and remain committed to working with the government and communities to protect every child,” she said.

Mutua also commended the Technical Working Group led by Mrs. Seember Wayo, Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Legal Matters, for coordinating efforts between SCI and the state government.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mr. Aondowase Kunde, appreciated international partners for their continued support to Benue State.