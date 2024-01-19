Benue Desires Consideration For Derivatives Given States With Mineral Deposits

Benue State Government is to make a case to be considered for a 13 per cent derivative given to states with mineral deposits from the federation account.

Governor Hyacinth Alia stated this when he received reports on illegal mining, illegal logging, and illegal roadblocks from the Joint Taskforce on the three illicit activities.

Governor Alia said in spite of the huge mineral deposits, Benue state was yet to gain federal attention and be included in the revenue-sharing formula, rather some economic saboteurs were taking undue advantage of that lack of recognition to defraud the people of their economic endowments.

He expressed optimism that the reports of the task force would not only provide an opportunity for the government to change the ugly narrative and check the activities of the economic saboteurs but would also provide the state with a road map to access the untapped economic potential for the benefit of all citizens.

The governor thanked members of the various committees for their due diligence to the terms of references given to them in record time, promising that their reports would be carefully studied with a view to implementing the recommendations.

The coordinator of the three committees, Retired Colonel, Fidelis Chileh, emphasized the need for the federal government to consider the state for the thirteen per cent derivatives and called for urgent recruitment and equipment of forest guards to protect biodiversity.

Chairman of the taskforce on illegal mining, Dr Comfort Adadu, his counterpart in illegal logging, retired Lieutenant Colonel Ikwue Okpachu, represented by the secretary, Retired Major Donatus Lyamson, and Retired CSP, Geoffrey Iorbee, who headed the Taskforce on illegal roadblock, made separate presentations on the findings and recommendations.

Reading the recommendations, Retired Lieutenant Col, Okpachu, particularly called for the establishment of a Forestry Commission with a forensic audit to be conducted on the forest reserves while the Benue Internal Revenue Service shall synergize with the Department of Forestry to check revenue losses.

Dr Adadu identified non-compliance to agreements between miners and host communities and multiple taxations as some of the impediments in the mining sector and called on the government to appoint competent and technical persons to coordinate the industry as well as train revenue collectors on mineral resources.