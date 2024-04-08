Benue Deputy Speaker Tackles Agbese Over Alleged Assassination Attempt

The Benue State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker Lami Ogenyi yesterday described the alleged assassination attempt on the representative of Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo in the House of Representatives Philip Agbese as “cheap blackmail”. Agbese and his allies had accused Ogenyi of being behind the said assassination plot. In a statement, the Deputy Speaker debunked the said plot and called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate the said attempted assassination.

She said: “It had become a norm for the HoR member for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Mr Philip Agbese, to incessantly drag notable public office holders into his unruly game of cheap blackmail and media propaganda. “It is on record that during the Suswam and Ortom government, the same Agbese was reported many times to have dragged the former governors into this game which is now old-fashioned.

“While we were still in shock over the motive behind the game, Agbese was trying to play, the final straw that broke the camel’s back came staring the entire Benue citizenry in the face. “This was when Agbese chose to blackmail Governor Hyacinth Alia.”