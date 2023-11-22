Benue Demolishes Over 28 Illegal Structures

The Benue State government has demolished over 28 illegal structures in some parts of the state.

The structures include 10 access roads, two containers on Katsina-Ala handset village, two on Otukpo road as well as 14 shanties.

They were pulled down by the state Urban Development Board (UDB) on Tuesday, November 21.

The exercise followed stiff resistance at the Katsina-Ala handset village as the owners of the containers and other youths blocked the street, preventing the Police and staff of the agency from carrying out the demolition.

It, however, took the intervention of soldiers who were swiftly deployed to the area to enable them to carry out the exercise.

Speaking with newsmen, Patrick Akor who is the Leader of Handset Communication Repairers lamented over the destruction, maintaining that no prior notice was given by the agency.

Akor said,” This is what we do to earn a living and now, they have demolished them without prior notice and we have been paying revenue to the government”.

But the General Manager, Benue Urban Development Board Mr. Ternongo Mede said they held several meetings with the leaders before embarking on the demolition.

He explained that the essence of the demolition is part of deliberate plans by the government to give Makurdi, the State capital a befitting status.

He decried the situation where most of the structures are situated around electricity transformers thereby constituting a risk to lives, adding that some structures are mounted by the roadside impeding traffic and danger to commuters.