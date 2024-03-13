Benue Deepens Ties With Journalists To Boost Reportage Of Govt Activities

Benue State government on Wednesday reiterated its determination to deepen stronger ties with journalists practising in the state to bring to the limelight the activities of the present administration in the state.

Deputy Governor of the state, Barr. Sam Ode stated this when he paid an official working visit to the office of the correspondents’ chapel in Makurdi.

Barr. Ode who emphasized the need for journalists to uphold the ethics of the journalism profession by being constructive in engaging the government in their criticisms, said as partners in nation-building, media criticisms could only help the government to do better, assuring that doors of the Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration would always remain open for journalists to verify information to avoid spreading fake news to the public.

The Deputy governor revealed that the present administration in the state has made it a deliberate policy to ensure the free flow of information between government and journalists, having acknowledged the media as a critical stakeholder in government business.

He noted that cross-checking information could be done through key officers of government especially the office of the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, assuring that the media community of a cordial working relationship.

Barr Ode reminded journalists that as human beings functioning as government officials, they are bound to make mistakes and appealed that they should be called to order for them to make amends since no human being is infallible.

Barr. Ode said that his visit to the chapel’s office has availed him the opportunity to know the challenges journalists were facing in the cause of discharging duties.

He advised journalists to feel free to channel issues that need urgent response to his office for prompt attention.

In a welcome remark Chairman of the chapel, Comrade Emmanuel Antswen, described the visit as historic, maintaining that Barr. Ode is the first serving Deputy Governor to pay an official working visit to the chapel and promised on behalf of members to give the Alia administration the support to succeed.