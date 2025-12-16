Benue Deepens Strategic Partnership With NASRDA On Advanced Space-Enabled Dev’t Solutions

The Benue State Government has taken a decisive step towards leveraging space and geospatial technologies for development, following a high-level strategic engagement between Governor Hyacinth Alia and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) in Makurdi.

Governor Alia expressed optimism about the partnership, assuring that his administration would explore the strategic initiatives proposed by NASRDA, including the establishment of an Agro-Processing Industrial Park, an Agro-Allied Airport, and a Space Centre for Precision Agriculture.

“This engagement is timely. NASRDA’s programmes and objectives closely align with our administration’s development vision,” the governor said, noting that his government has prioritized efficiency, accountability, and data-driven reforms, citing the successful elimination of ghost workers and ghost schools, which resulted in savings exceeding ₦2.5 billion.

Highlighting the opportunities presented by space and geospatial technologies, Governor Alia called on NASRDA to establish a Space Centre in Benue State and conduct a comprehensive satellite mapping of the state to support agriculture, land administration, infrastructure development, security, and revenue generation.

He further pledged his administration’s support for the partnership and directed his Technical Support Team, led by Shirgba Joel Karkaa, Solomon Yateghtegh, and Zaki Asen, to follow up on all discussions and engage closely with NASRDA to ensure effective implementation of the agreed programmes.

Leading a delegation of senior technical experts in space science, geospatial intelligence, and satellite applications, NASRDA’s Director-General, Dr. Matthew Olumide Adepoju, highlighted the Agency’s contributions to national security, environmental monitoring, agriculture, education, infrastructure planning, and economic development.

“NASRDA provides key solutions for precision agriculture and crop monitoring, geospatial mapping of schools and critical infrastructure, project monitoring, land administration, revenue optimization, and satellite-enabled security and surveillance,” Dr. Adepoju said.

He affirmed NASRDA’s commitment to establishing the Space Centre in collaboration with Benue State University of Agriculture, Science, and Technology, Ihugh, aiming to make Benue a leading sub-national model for applying advanced space science and geospatial intelligence in governance, economic planning, and sustainable development.