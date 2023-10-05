Benue Declares State Of Emergency On Infrastructure, Approves Demolition Of Illegal Structures

The Benue State Government on Thursday declared a state of emergency on infrastructure in the state and approved the demolition of all illegal structures, including those on waterways.

The government took the decision during a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode and the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Mr. Tiza Imojime.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting in Makurdi, the Commissioner explained that the council also frowned at the collapsed church building at the North Bank area which claimed the life of a pastor.

He said the council approved that all structures within the state that have failed the structural integrity test as well as those built on waterways be pulled down, adding that the decision is to ensure the protection of lives and property of people of the state.

“The EXCO concluded that every building in the state that lacks structural and integrity test and those on waterways should be removed”, he said.

The Commissioner added that the council also directed the Ministry of Cooperatives, Rural and Urban Development, Works and Housing as well as that of Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals to carry out an integrity test on the collapsed church building with a view to ascertaining the cause of the collapse to enable the government to make an informed decision.

According to the Commissioner, the EXCO also directed Benue youths to avail themselves to the Ministry of Youths, Sports and Creativity to be captured in its database for proper planning, adding that this will enable the government to get the exact database of youth in the State for effective planning and implementation of youth-related policies

The Council, Mr Imojime, also urged the people of the state to embrace agriculture as an enabling environment that has already been created by Governor Alia’s administration, adding that plans have already been concluded to address the immediate needs of the people to enable them to get the best in the sector.

He said the council also decried the state of Federal roads in the state, stressing that they have been and plans were in top gear to meet with relevant federal agencies for intervention.