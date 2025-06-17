Benue Declares June 18 Holiday For Tinubu’s Visit

Share

The Benue State Government has officially declared Wednesday, June 18, 2025, a public holiday in honor of the scheduled visit of President Bola Tinubu.

This announcement comes amid heightened anticipation following the President’s decision to cut short his national itinerary to visit Benue State in response to recent violent attacks in the region.

According to a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, Serumun Deborah Aber, the President is expected to embark on a one-day condolence visit to commiserate with the government and people of Benue over the tragic loss of lives resulting from the spate of recent attacks.

READ ALSO:

“The President’s visit is a significant and symbolic gesture of solidarity and support to the people of Benue State during this difficult time,” the statement read. “As such, the state government has declared Wednesday a work-free day to enable citizens to welcome the President and his delegation.”

However, the government clarified that the public holiday does not apply to essential service workers. Medical professionals, security personnel, and employees in the banking sector are expected to remain on duty to ensure critical services remain uninterrupted.

Residents across the state have been urged to turn out in large numbers to give President Tinubu a warm reception as he arrives in Benue to express his condolences and assess the security situation firsthand.

Share