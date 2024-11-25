Benue: Death Toll In Logo As Herdsmen Killing Increases To 18

Share

The death toll in the recent attack by armed herdsmen and the killing of innocent people has risen to 18.

The terrorists on Sunday at about 7 am, attacked residents of Azege and Tombo in Logo Local Government Area, the LG of former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam.

The gruesome attack occured when most people were preparing to go to the church and it was heralded by sporadic gunshots which scared many people, who deserted their homes for fear of being killed by the invaders.

Fleeing women were seen with their children carrying some belongings including foodstuffs on their heads to areas considered to be safer.

New Telegraph gathered that the bandits who made the incursion at about 7 am were shooting at anybody in sight during which twelve innocent people were felled by the bullets of the terrorists.

A community leader in the area, Chief Joseph Anawa confirmed the incident to our correspondent saying the local government has witnessed recurring attacks in recent times, stressing that Sunday’s incident took the people unawares.

Speaking with New Telegraph, an indigene of the area, who simply identified himself as Emmanuel said, the attacks on the local government are becoming intense and have forced him to move his mother and her belongings from the local government to Makurdi town to take proper care of her.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident, adding that a full-scale investigation is on to unravel the cause of the killings.

“Attack in Logo is confirmed and investigation is ongoing but no details yet,” said Anene.

