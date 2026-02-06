Benue: Curbing Rising Illegal Mining, Insecurity, Economic Crisis

Background

Benue State is home to rich and diverse mineral resources, all largely untapped and harnessed for the economic benefits of the state and its improvised population and the nation. The unending list include; limestone, coal, gypsum, barytes, kaolin, lead, zinc, salt, gemstones, and iron ore.

The significant deposits of the mineral resources are deposited across a number of its local government, areas like Gboko, Otukpo, and Kwande while limestone (for cement) and kaolin are commercially exploited in limited areas.

Given these large natural endowments, besides being known as the food basket of the country, which over the years has been in jeopardy now due to the increasing insecurity in the state, Benu State more than any other state in Nigeria holds huge potential of economic hub for the nation in the area of mineral resources.

This is further given ca- dence with the recent report confirming the large deposits of gold and aluminium in Kwande LGA.

… latent economic activities still fallow

A cursory look at the key mineral resources and their respective locations has shown that limestone is largely concentrated in Gboko, Igumale, and Mbatyav, used for cement, aggregates, and agriculture.

Coal deposits exist in Owukpa and other areas, but remain largely unexploited; Barytes occurs in industrial quantities, used in oil drilling, paints, and paper; Kaolin deposits identified in Otukpo, used in ceramics and refining; lead and zinc are found in the Lower Benue Trough, associated with fluorite while salt is present in commercial quantities across the state, with rock salt deposits indicated.

Other mineral resources such as gemstones, and precious stones have potential in different regions, with iron ore, granite, clay. Confirmed records and findings have it that Benue has deposits of 34 of Nigeria’s 44 solid minerals, offering significant untapped potential for economic growth.

…illegal mining distorting Benue’s economy, peaceful existence

Reports have indicated that suspected illegal mining activities, frequently involving foreign nationals, have significantly increased in Benue State, particularly targeting gold, lithium, and other valuable minerals. This trend has been particularly pronounced in Kwande, Logo, and Guma local government areas, following the large discovery of commercial mineral deposits.

New Telegraph findings, following its tabs on trend of events concerning mining in the state observed certain key aspects of the situation: Foreign and Local Involvement: Investigations suggest that while some artisanal miners are locals, they often collaborate with and also are employed by foreigners, including Chinese and Malian nationals, with Kwande Local Government Area as a major hotspot for illegal gold prospecting.

Various reports have indicated that foreign nationals, such as Chinese citizens largely are leading operations in these areas. Observers have also noted that the persistent activities of illegal miners have given rise to worsening insecurity and conflicts across the state and in those areas where illegal mining activities are prevalent.

The illegal mining activities in parts of the state are linked to rising insecurity, including violence, kidnapping banditry and the displacement of local communities, with some reports suggesting that mining sites are used to sponsor armed groups.

These unregulated mining has led to significant environmental degradation, includ- ing the poisoning of water sources and the destruction of agricultural land. The state government has taken steps to curb these activities, including the suspension of mining activities in specific areas like Kwande, and the setting up of task forces to checkmate the growing trend.

…recommendations on checkmating the trend

Observers have urged the federal government to initiate a crackdown on the increased wave of illegal mining in the state and apprehend those embroiled in the unwholesome practice, including foreign nationals, and confiscate their illegally mined minerals.

They argued that these and other measures will no doubt hence peace and promote economic activities, especially farming, once again. Despite these measures, the challenge of illegal mining in Benue State particularly by unauthorized foreign individuals, has remained a significant concern in the state.

The House of Representa- tives also recently raised the alarm over influx of local and foreign illegal miners in the state. The Green Chamber said if the trend is left unchecked, Benue would become the next banditry hotspot, just like Zamfara State, where illegal gold mining led to the escalation of insecurity.

The House therefore called on the National Security Adviser and the security agencies to review the security situation within the Middle Belt and the Nigerian-Cameroonian Border areas in Benue. The lawmakers also charged the security agencies to implement urgent and proactive steps to curb further deterioration of peace and security in the state.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion on the need for urgent intervention in the Nigeria – Cameroon refugee crisis, as well as banditry and environmental pollution, arising from the discovery and mining of gold in Kwande Local Government of Benue State. The motion was moved by Hon. Terseer Ugbor during plenary.

The lawmaker, while moving the motion, said Kwande LGA borders Cameroon on the North, Cross River State to the East and Taraba State to the West.

Ugbor pointed out that Cameroonian refugees, who were first in Menev Ward before moving to Ikyogen Cattle Ranch, have lived there for over five years, with their population now exceeding 12,000 as they continue to procreate, expand and integrate into the Nigerian society.

He stated that several persons have been killed along the Ugbema-Jato Aka Road due to the internal crisis between neighbouring communities. According to him, the crisis between the Cameroonian military and the separatist Ambazonian fighters, spilled over and created a refugee crisis at the Nigeria-Cameroon border in Kwande LGA.

This is as he said; “The influx of local and foreign illegal miners infiltrating the region has caused daily security un- rest, environmental pollution and possible food crisis as most able-bodied young men and women have abandoned their farmlands for mining sites.

“If this trend is left un- checked, Benue will become the next banditry hotspot just like the case of Zamfara State over the last several years due to the illegal gold mining.”

… call on Alia to step up measures

Residents, Nigerians and Civil Society Organsations, among others have persistently charge Governor Hyacinth Alia on the need for his administration to evolve aggressive steps to end illegal mining in the state, which has surged since the recent discovery of gold and aluminium deposits in areas like Kwande Local Government Area.

The people, particularly the local inhabitants, are of the view that if adequate measures aimed at banning all mining activities are put in place, the state will become a better place for all and insecurity situation would also be reduced to the barest minimum.

While the state is collaborating with the federal government through the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO), people are calling for the formalisation of artisanal mining by ensure proper licensing, and other steps that would put an end illegal mining operations.

Call is also made for traditional rulers and local communities to be adequately educated and sensitised on the importance to put an immediate stop to aiding and abating illegal miners, both covertly and overtly. They are also admonished to report unauthorised activities to the Bureau for Mines and Solid Minerals to stop the menace.