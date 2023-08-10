Benue, C’River Meet To End Border Hostilities

Apparently perturbed by the intractable border skirmishes rocking their states, the Governors of Benue and Cross River States met and evolved strategies aimed at ending years of strife for enduring peace to reign.

The inter-state boundary peace meeting which took place at Ijiegu-Yache in the Yala local government area of Cross River State, attracted top government functionaries and traditional rulers as well as security agencies from the two states among others.

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia, represented by his Deputy, Dr Sam Ode, led the delegation from Benue, while his Cross River State counterpart, Governor Bassey Otu, was represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Ode.

Speaking at the event, Governor Alia reiterated the determination of his administration to ensure that concrete measures are put in place to bring lasting peace to the affected communities, adding that the Benue delegation was in Cross River State with a message of hope from the government and people of the state.

The Benue Deputy Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ior Ikyereve, was quoted saying, “We are here to make peace between Yache-Yala community in Cross River State and Konshisha people of Benue State. We have come with a message of hope for the victims and those who are displaced as a result of the crisis.

“It is unfortunate that our communities that have coexisted peacefully for many years have now taken arms against one another. We should not allow the long-standing relationship between the two states to be affected by the land dispute.

“I want to inform you that all our citizens in Benue who are involved in this crisis will be fished out and punished according to the provisions of the law to serve as a deterrent to others”.

Governor Alia appreciated the efforts of Governor Otu in ensuring that the crisis does not escalate and assured them that he will not rest on its oars until peace returned to the affected communities.

He equally extended a hand of fellowship to the people of the Yala community and specifically commiserated with the family of one of the victims who lost his life during the crisis and all those affected by the unfortunate incident.

He stressed the need for security personnel to be stationed around the affected border communities to safeguard the lives and property of the people.

Also speaking, Governor Bassey Otu, represented by his Deputy Rt. Hon. Peter Ode thanked the Benue State governor for his swift response to the peace meeting to bring an end to the lingering crisis.

“We are here to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the problem and what could be done to stop the long-standing hostilities in the area.

“Equally, we have to put modalities in place to ensure that there is peace between the two communities”.