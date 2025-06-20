Benue Crisis: ‘We Are At War, Nigerians Just Don’t Know It Yet’ – N6

Share

On-air personality and rapper, Nnamdi Nwabasili, better known as N6, has claimed that “Nigeria is at war,” but Nigerians are yet to realise it.

He stated this while reacting to the escalating insecurity and killings in Benue.

New Telegraph recalls that over 200 people were allegedly massacred in Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State recently, sparking nationwide outrage.

Reacting, the rapper in a shared video via his TikTok page insisted that Nigeria has been at war “officially” since 2016, but many don’t know because it hasn’t reached cities and state capitals.

He said, “Let me tell you something, whether you want to accept it or not. Nigeria is at war; Nigerians just don’t know it yet. Nigerians watch so many movies, so they assume a war is like a football match where the two opponents will face themselves and start fighting.

“But in reality, it is not always so. The war has started since 2016/2017. The problem is that most people reside in Lagos, Abuja, and state capitals, so the war hasn’t reached them. But ask people in rural areas. Nigeria is at war.

“Nigeria has been at war since 2016/2017 officially. Nigerians are just waiting to hear someone officially declare war before they know that they are at war. Hmm.”

