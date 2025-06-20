Benue: Crisis: Tinubu Can’t Take Sides -APC Chieftain

Share

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, on Friday stated that President Tinubu can’t take sides in the crisis rocking Benue.

Basiru remarked on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme stating that Tinubu’s visit to Benue on Wednesday, June 18, should not be used against him.

According to the APC chieftain, the president gave a platform for a high-ranking traditional ruler in Benue, Tor Tiv V, James Ayatse, to voice the concerns of the people.

The APC scribe said that as a statesman, the president won’t pander to the northern or southern sides in the Benue situation but focus on the solution to the challenges.

“As a statesman, you don’t expect the president to be taking sides with anybody in the conflict.

“He is supposed to have a dispassionate consideration of the issue and then be able to charge the various state actors to address the various challenges.

“The fact that the president gave (an) opportunity to Tor Tiv to give the address which commentators now say resonates with the concerns of the moment has predicated and also validated the fact that a platform was created by the visit of the president to have different perspectives to what is happening in Benue State.

“As to people who try to create division in Nigeria by saying the president pander to northern element or southern element.

“As far as we are concerned, the president is a Nigerian; he is a detribalised Nigerian and he has been able to come on the spot in Makurdi to address the concerns about the lives and property of the Nigerian people.

“Of course, in his preference, the lives of the people are more precious than the issue of property which cows signify.”

