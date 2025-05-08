Benue Crisis: I Won’t Be Distracted By Sponsored Protests To Destabilise My Govt – Alia

Share

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, yesterday said no amount of sponsored protests in any part of the country aimed at destabilising his administration will distract him.

The governor was reacting to Tuesday’s wild protest by a coalition of lawyers in Abuja who launched a protest and petitioned the National Assembly to take over the functions of Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly.

A coalition of lawyers in the country on Tuesday, under the “Save Benue and Zamfara” umbrella, raised a petition to the National Assembly urging it to take over the functions of Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly argued that the two Houses are unable to perform their constitutional duties due to internal crises and alleged interference by the state governors.

In Benue, they stated that 13 members of the House of Assembly were suspended for allegedly refusing Governor Hyacinth Alia’s instruction to suspend the Chief Judge of the state.

The coalition, implored the National Assembly to invoke Section 11(4) of the Constitution, which allows the parliament to make laws for the peace, order and good government of a state when the House of Assembly is unable to perform its functions.

The lawyers warned that if the situation is not addressed, it may lead to a state of emergency being declared in the two states.

But, addressing a news conference at the Government House in Makurdi, the Governor through his Chief Press Secretetary, Tersoo Kula, said he is not perturbed over any protest, saying that the protest were aimed at removing him from office which cannot be possible.

