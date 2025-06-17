Benue Crisis: Herdsmen Bigger Than Government – VeryDarkMan

Share

Controversial Nigerian critics, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s position on the killing of over 200 people in Benue State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that over 200 people were reportedly burnt alive in one of the latest herdsmen attacks in Yelwata community of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

However, the incident has attracted global condemnation and has continued to garner reactions across the country.

Condemning the killing of innocent people in Benue, Pope Leo, who was the first to speak about the incident, described it as a “terrible massacre” and called for justice.

Speaking after the Pope’s condemnation, Nigeria’s President, Tinubu directed the Benue government to dialogue with the attackers.

Reacting to the Tinubu’s statement, VeryDarkMan claimed that the herdsmen are “way bigger than the President”.

While criticising the call for dialogue and reconciliation by the President, the activist accused the Nigerian government and security agencies of knowing more about the attackers.

He said; “Even from President Tinubu’s press release, you will know that these herdsmen are not done yet with Benue people. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said they should arrest the suspects and persecute them right?

“In that same press release he said this is time for Governor Alia to act as a state man and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring back peace.

“You want to dialogue with those that are burning people alive, people with barbaric ways. This is to tell you that they are even bigger than the President. That’s just the truth.

“Don’t let anybody deceive you, and this is not anything about politics or wanting to say negative things about Tinubu’s regime, no. They are way bigger than him, bigger than APC, PDP, and everybody. They are way bigger.

“It will be clowning if the DG of DSS and IG of Police will tell me that they didn’t know what is going on or what has been going on in Benue. It will be clowning if the Chief of Defense Staff, Army Staff will tell me that they don’t know what is going on. The reason why anybody is reacting now is because I have to go to show the video. A lot of you are used to the news of Benue killing.

“You are already used to the news and that’s what scares me most. The killing of 200 people just passed like that, it didn’t trend and no one talked about it. That’s why I went there, and now everyone is reacting.

“It will be clowning if NSA, police, Army will tell me they don’t know about it. Did you know how those people entered that place? They came with gallons of fuel. When they open the door, they pour the fuel and light it up. So where did all those with gallons of fuel pass through? Not just that, they had AK’s (guns) with them.

“It’s just about protest. Every farmer in Benue needs to go and get a gun with a license. It’s bigger than what the government can come and intervene at this point. Unless Benue people have what to protect themselves with, they can do nothing,”

VeryDarkMan on Sunday joined Benue youths to protest in Makurdi, the state capital.

Watch him speak below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DK9h2VUI_u2/?igsh=MTU4eDY2d3dmdmZscg==

