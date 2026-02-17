Benue CP Decorates 456 Newly Promoted Officers

The Nigeria Police Force, Benue State Command, has decorated 456 newly promoted officers elevated from the rank of Inspector to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP II), following the recent nationwide promotion exercise approved by the Inspector-General of Police.

In what has been described as one of the largest promotion exercises in the history of the Force, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, recommended to the Police Service Commission (PSC) the promotion of 26,119 Inspectors to the rank of ASP II across the country, which was subsequently approved.

This milestone reflects the commitment of the Force leadership to rewarding diligence, professionalism, and years of meritorious service. In Benue State, a total of 456 Inspectors benefited from the promotion.

The decoration ceremony, held at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, was attended by senior officers, families, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the elevation of the deserving officers.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Emenari Ifeanyi, while congratulating the newly promoted officers, expressed gratitude to God, the PSC, and the IGP for the promotion. He charged them to see their new rank as a call to greater responsibility, leadership, integrity, and service to the people of Benue State and Nigeria at large.

Ifeanyi emphasized, in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Udeme Edet, that “promotion comes with higher expectations in discipline, operational efficiency, community engagement, and respect for human rights.”

He added, “The decoration of the officers is not only a recognition of past performance but also an investment in improved service delivery, enhanced security operations, and better community policing across the state.”

The Benue State Police Command congratulated all the newly decorated ASP IIs and wished them success in their new roles.