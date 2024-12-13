Benue Corps Members Showcase Innovations On ICT, Others

Share

Corps members in Benue State on Friday showcased their creativity and innovations across various fields, including Information Communication and Technology (ICT), agro-allied, fashion design, and crafts during an exhibition and competition.

The exhibition underscored the program’s success in preparing young Nigerians to tackle unemployment and foster economic growth through self-reliance and innovation.

The exhibition was part of the closing ceremony of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, which marked the end of weeks of intensive training aimed at equipping the corps members with practical skills and entrepreneurial knowledge.

The State Coordinator, Mrs Garba Veronica, commended the corps members for their active participation and the quality of work displayed during the exhibition and competition.

She expressed pride in their achievements and reminded them that the knowledge and skills gained from the SAED program should serve as a foundation for building successful careers and businesses.

She urged them to continue honing their talents and exploring entrepreneurial opportunities to become key contributors to Nigeria’s growth and progress.

The State Coordinator reiterated that the ceremony reaffirmed the NYSC’s commitment to youth empowerment, with the SAED programme remaining a vital tool in inspiring innovation, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance among corps members.

The Assistant Director and Head SAED Branch NYSC Benue State, Mr. James Sumput, commended the corps members for their commitment and creativity.

He encouraged them to leverage the skills acquired during the programme to create sustainable livelihoods and contribute to the nation’s growth and development.

In attendance included the Camp Director, Mr Yahuza Isa Adamu and other key camp officials as well as the corps members. Cash prizes, plaques and trophies were presented to the most outstanding platoons’ representatives, according to the statement.

