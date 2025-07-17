Benue Constructs New Brewery

The Benue State government is constructing a new brewery factory in the state to meet the alcoholic consumption needs of the people which has hit about N1 billion.

Already, construction work on the new brewery is 84 per cent completed and is expected to provide over 1,000 jobs, both direct and indirect.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Benue Investment Company Limited, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, said this while addressing journalists in Makurdi. Asemakaha added that to ensure a seamless take off of the business, at least 41 containers of the liquor are to arrive the state next week.

The brewery, according to the MD, would make use of local materials such as cassava and rice, among others, and he urged farmers in the state to begin large-scale production of these raw materials.

He said: “We understand that the alcoholic consumption is N1 billion in Benue State, so we feel it is important that we introduce the mini factory which is 84% completion.

“The equipments have already been bought 100 per cent, and 41 containers will arrive the state next week.”