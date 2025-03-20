Benue Confirms Killing Of Two Soldiers By Herdsmen

Share

…Passes confidence vote on Gov. Hyacinth Alia

The Benue State government on Thursday confirmed the gruesome murder of two Nigerian soldiers by armed herdsmen in the Turan district of Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

The state executive council confirmed the killing during its state executive meeting presided over by Governor Hyacinth Alia held at the government house in Makurdi where it also passed a vote of confidence on the governor.

The motion which was proposed by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode, pointed out the importance of the resolution amid growing political and social challenges, notably the escalating security issues in the state.

The executive meeting “bemoaned the tragic loss of the two gallant soldiers” and commended Governor Alia for his adept handling of the situation.

The Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode who proposed the motion, applauded the governor’s efforts in reconnecting the state with the central government.

Barr. Ode saluted the enhanced cooperation from security agencies in focusing on the security perils bedevilling the state.

Seconding the motion, Rev. Fredrick Ikyaan, Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, reiterating the opinions of fellow Commissioners and Advisers, appreciated the Governor’s steadfast leadership despite the many challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the Principal Officers at the Exco, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Paul Biam, restated the usefulness of recognizing the Governor’s contributions, stating, “to whom honour is due, honour should be given”.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Tersoo Kula in a statement, quoted the governor as accepting wholeheartedly the vote of confidence and expressed gratitude to the members of the exco whom he appreciated for the show of faith in him and his administration.

He assured that the unanimous support would spur him to go all out for the betterment of the state.

Governor Alia appealed to his cabinet members and the entire people of the state, to sustain the faith, belief and backing for his government in the overall interest of the state.

