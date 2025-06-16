Benue Confirms Arrest Of 33 Illegal Immigrants Linked To Killings

Share

The Benue State Government has confirmed the arrest of 33 illegal immigrants suspected to be connected with the recent terrorist attack in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area.

The arrest was disclosed by Mr. Asortar James Asortar, Special Assistant to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Social Media, via his official social media platform. According to Asortar, the government was alerted after youths in Gyado Villa, Makurdi, reported the suspicious arrival of two buses carrying 33 individuals from northern Nigeria, who were allegedly lodged in a private residence in the area.

“Concerned community leaders and neighbours acted swiftly, prompting a security response to investigate the situation,” Asortar stated. “Upon arrival at Villa Suites, it was discovered that the company associated with these individuals had only recently been registered on May 8, and the entire group was brought into the state on the same day.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that many of the individuals could not speak English and had been residing in the facility without clear justification. Security agencies have since taken them into custody and are conducting detailed interrogations to determine their motives.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, responding to the incident, commended the vigilance of the Gyado Villa youth and Villa Suites staff. “This situation underscores the importance of community vigilance,” the Governor said. “I commend the swift response from our Commissioners, the ALGON Chairman, the Makurdi Local Government Chairman, and the PSA on Youth and Media Mobilization.”

He urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activities, emphasizing the need for collective community security. “If you see something, say something,” he added.

In a related development, the Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 14 individuals in connection with Sunday’s protest following the deadly attack in Yelwata.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, disclosed in a statement that the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly. She noted that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved in the unrest.

“The situation has now been brought under control and normalcy restored, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the police and other security agencies,” Edet said.

While reaffirming the Command’s support for peaceful protest, she strongly condemned any acts of violence, destruction, or unlawful conduct.

