Benue Conducts Mass Burial For 15 Victims Of Herdsmen Attacks

The Benue State government has conducted a mass burial for 15 out of 20 people who were killed by suspected armed Fulani terrorists in the Mbaikyor community, Mbalom council ward of Gwer-East Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, represented by his deputy, Barr. Sam Ode performed the ceremony in the Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The governor condemned the gruesome attack which also left scores of other people injured, and promised to do everything possible to ensure that such an ugly incident does not reoccur.

The governor expressed sadness over the untimely deaths the state has recorded in recent times due to the herdsmen invasion and described the situation as abnormal.

He explained that the security of the lives and property of the people is not an individual responsibility but a collective one and charged residents of the community to always remain vigilant to protect themselves.

Governor Alia urged the community through their traditional rulers to profile a security outfit and present it to the state government for inauguration with the aim of protecting their communities against further attacks.

The Chairman, of the Association of Mbakyor Sons and Daughters Mr Simon Kofi, appealed for the creation of the Mbakyor council ward, the construction of an access road to the community and the deployment of qualified healthcare personnel to the existing Primary Health Care (PHC) in their community for proper healthcare service delivery.

On his part, the President General, Masev Development Association (MDA) Prof. Vitalis Tarhule, called on the government to give the community the desired protection which according to him was the main aim they voted them into various offices.

“This is the 3rd time the armed herdsmen are attacked our community killing more than 40 people, the first attack was in 2014, the second in 2018 with the third in 2024, we are therefore, appealing to the government of the day to establish a security outfit in the community to stop this attacks”.

Hon. Elias Audu, representing Gwer East in the State Assembly, lamented why the emergency aircraft displayed by the Nigeria Air Force recently inaugurated by the Vice President for prompt intervention in such cases were not used and tasked the state government to carry out an investigation on the matter.

Hon. Audu, also called on the state government to put an end to Mbaivur/ Mbasombo crisis now that the rain has returned by demarcating the two communities for peace between the warring sides.