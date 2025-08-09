Benue Community Begs Govt For Improved Security Funding

The Benue Community Security Forum (BCSF) has appealed to the government to prioritise funding of security agencies in the state, to boost intelligence gathering, operations and logistics.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the president, Dr Emmanuel Tema, and National Secretary, Mrs Justina Iorpuu, the forum said the state-run Operation Anyam Nyor has the capacity to galvanise human intelligence (HUMINT,) hence the urgent need for adequate funding.

The group also underscored the need for the state government to support the military and other security and law enforcement agencies working to reassert full authority within the general area.

The statement reads in part: “We appeal to the government of Benue State to provide necessary logistical and welfare support to security personnel in the field.

“It is on record that some personnel have (allegedly) resorted to staying on the federal highway, where they are seen collecting money from motorists for survival.

“These patriotic men are hungry and agitated, more so than they left their families behind to work in the interest of security, stability, peace, order and public safety.

“We all know that hungry and poorly equipped personnel are vulnerable and open to possible compromise;

“We appeal to the Government to address these challenges as quickly as possible, considering the fragile nature of security in the “food basket” State.

“We trust that the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr (Dr) Hyacinth Alia, being a listening and caring leader, will direct relevant bodies and appointees to address the issues painstakingly raised above”.